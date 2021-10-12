Gajser has been the strongest and best MXGP rider since he entered the class in 2016. He’s brought consistency to all-conquering speed and has outlasted the likes of Herlings, Antonio Cairoli, and Febvre to notch three titles in that time, while also developing a new Honda on the way.

The year 2021 could be the hardest—and most satisfying—gold medal of them all.

Racer X: Missing the Nations worked out quite well. It meant you could use the only break before the end of the season…

Tim Gajser: Exactly. From the beginning I knew I wouldn’t do the Nations because of the weird scheduling but it definitely was a good break for us. It was only 14 days, but it was good enough to feel much better with the injury and it was improving quite quickly. We were working a lot with the physio so I could have less pain and before Germany I was in a way-better position than before Riola [Sardo, Sardinia]…even though I was a bit surprised to take the overall at Teutschenthal. Especially to win the second moto: I wouldn’t say it happened easily there but everything was clicking and I was enjoying myself. It was a confidence booster that I could win without having to push too much.

Someone said you broke the collarbone without even crashing…?

No, I crashed!

Was the break quite bad?

It was a pretty clear one. The bone was completely snapped but there was also a two centimeter crack and they were afraid of that. Normally when it’s a clean break then they reset the bone and put a plate and screws and that’s it. With me they also had to fix the crack, so I had an extra screw for that. Also, I have a larger plate than usual. When I went to the hospital, I knew the doctor and we had a meeting before the operation. I asked him what he wanted to do but also said the only really important thing was to be able to race a few days later in Sardinia. He was smiling! He didn’t expect that request. So, there is a pretty big plate there and extra screws.