Relive the best moments from the 11th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Germany.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP

In the MXGP class, it was Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings battling for the lead all moto long—literally. Prado took the holeshot just ahead of his brandmate but Herlings got into the lead by the fourth turn of the race. Two laps later, Prado retook the lead and the duo continued to go back and forth until the checkered flag waived. Running out of time, on the last lap Herlings panic-revved Prado in the 180-degree turn by the mechanics’ area but the #61 didn’t flinch as he continued to hold strong. They were full throttle almost side by side going over the finish line as Prado had half a bike advantage ahead of his competitor, but once the two crossed the finish line, they collided mid-air and slammed down to the ground, piling up together with their bikes. Herlings escaped un-injured, but Prado was not able to lineup for the second moto.