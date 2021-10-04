Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Full Schedule

Watch: Herlings and Prado Collide at Finish of MXGP of Germany Moto

October 4, 2021 10:55am | by:

Relive the best moments from the 11th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Germany.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP

In the MXGP class, it was Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings battling for the lead all moto long—literally. Prado took the holeshot just ahead of his brandmate but Herlings got into the lead by the fourth turn of the race. Two laps later, Prado retook the lead and the duo continued to go back and forth until the checkered flag waived. Running out of time, on the last lap Herlings panic-revved Prado in the 180-degree turn by the mechanics’ area but the #61 didn’t flinch as he continued to hold strong. They were full throttle almost side by side going over the finish line as Prado had half a bike advantage ahead of his competitor, but once the two crossed the finish line, they collided mid-air and slammed down to the ground, piling up together with their bikes. Herlings escaped un-injured, but Prado was not able to lineup for the second moto.

In moto two, Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) took the holeshot but was overtaken by Tim Gajser (Honda) for the race lead. Gajser held on for the moto win—and the overall win with 3-1 moto finishes—ahead of Herlings (2-3). Gajser’s day puts him back in the points lead, two points ahead of Herlings as the #243 has 415 points to Herlings' 413 points. Febvre sits in third with 407 points as Prado’s DNS in moto two leaves him with 384 points (fourth in the standings) after 11 rounds.

MX2

In the MX2 Class, Tom Vialle (KTM) put together a perfect 1-1 day on the track, but he was penalized two positions in the second moto for a yellow flag incident, officially bumping him to third in the moto. The penalty then gave championship leader Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) the overall win with 3-1 finishes ahead of Vialle’s 1-3. Fresh off his MX2 overall win at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, young Austrian Rene Hofer (KTM) earned his first overall MX2 podium with a third-place finish (2-4 moto finishes). Mattia Guadagnini (KTM) was in the championship battle but a 13-10 day in Germany dropped him to third in the standings behind Renaux and Jago Geerts (Yamaha).

MXGP of Germany Results

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MXGP

October 3, 2021
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 1 Honda
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 3 KTM
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France4 - 2 Kawasaki
4Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 4 GasGas
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland8 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MX2

October 3, 2021
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 3 KTM
3Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria2 - 4 KTM
4Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium5 - 2 Yamaha
5Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 5 Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia415
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands413
3Romain Febvre France407
4Jorge Prado Spain384
5Antonio Cairoli Italy353
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France448
2Jago Geerts Belgium363
3Mattia Guadagnini Italy351
4Jed Beaton Australia324
5Tom Vialle France322
Full Standings

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

