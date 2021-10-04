Watch: Herlings and Prado Collide at Finish of MXGP of Germany Moto
Relive the best moments from the 11th round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Germany.
Check out full results and points standings below.
MXGP
In the MXGP class, it was Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings battling for the lead all moto long—literally. Prado took the holeshot just ahead of his brandmate but Herlings got into the lead by the fourth turn of the race. Two laps later, Prado retook the lead and the duo continued to go back and forth until the checkered flag waived. Running out of time, on the last lap Herlings panic-revved Prado in the 180-degree turn by the mechanics’ area but the #61 didn’t flinch as he continued to hold strong. They were full throttle almost side by side going over the finish line as Prado had half a bike advantage ahead of his competitor, but once the two crossed the finish line, they collided mid-air and slammed down to the ground, piling up together with their bikes. Herlings escaped un-injured, but Prado was not able to lineup for the second moto.
In moto two, Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) took the holeshot but was overtaken by Tim Gajser (Honda) for the race lead. Gajser held on for the moto win—and the overall win with 3-1 moto finishes—ahead of Herlings (2-3). Gajser’s day puts him back in the points lead, two points ahead of Herlings as the #243 has 415 points to Herlings' 413 points. Febvre sits in third with 407 points as Prado’s DNS in moto two leaves him with 384 points (fourth in the standings) after 11 rounds.
MX2
In the MX2 Class, Tom Vialle (KTM) put together a perfect 1-1 day on the track, but he was penalized two positions in the second moto for a yellow flag incident, officially bumping him to third in the moto. The penalty then gave championship leader Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) the overall win with 3-1 finishes ahead of Vialle’s 1-3. Fresh off his MX2 overall win at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, young Austrian Rene Hofer (KTM) earned his first overall MX2 podium with a third-place finish (2-4 moto finishes). Mattia Guadagnini (KTM) was in the championship battle but a 13-10 day in Germany dropped him to third in the standings behind Renaux and Jago Geerts (Yamaha).
MXGP of Germany Results
MXGP of Germany - MXGPOctober 3, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 4
|GasGas
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|8 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP of Germany - MX2October 3, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|2 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|415
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|413
|3
|Romain Febvre
|407
|4
|Jorge Prado
|384
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|353
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|448
|2
|Jago Geerts
|363
|3
|Mattia Guadagnini
|351
|4
|Jed Beaton
|324
|5
|Tom Vialle
|322
Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer