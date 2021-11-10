Results Archive
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Watch: Highlights From MXGP Finale in Mantova

November 10, 2021

Mantova, Italy hosted the final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, with Monster Energy Kawasaki's Romain Febvre entering the day with a three-point lead over Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings. Honda HRC's Tim Gajser sat third, and still had an opportunity at the title, sitting just 15 points behind Febvre with 50 points still available. 

After Herlings claimed the first moto victory, he and Febvre went into the final moto tied for the points lead. The championship trio quickly positioned themselves in the lead spots in the early moments of the race, Febvre with the race lead. Herlings made a block pass to take over the lead but Febvre remained close in second as Gajser got around Jorge Prado to take over third. Unfortunately, Febvre's championship hopes were lost when he looped out exiting a turn. He remounted behind Gajser, who inherited second place, but the #3 had lost too much time on Herlings. Gajser made a run at Herlings but was unable to make a pass at the "Bullet" finished 1-1 for his 99th career overall win to take the 2021 MXGP title. Herlings (708 points) claimed the title by only five points ahead of Febvre (703 points).

Monster Energy Yamaha's Jago Geerts claimed the MX2 overall with 1-2 finishes ahead of his teammate, MX2 champion Maxime Renaux. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Kay De Wolf finished 2-6 for third overall. 

And watch the post-race awards ceremony, which features Antonio Cairoli, MX2 champion Maxime Renaux, MXGP champion Jeffrey Herlings, and more.

MXGP of Città Di Mantova Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MXGP

November 10, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 2 Honda
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 3 Kawasaki
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland4 - 4 Yamaha
5Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain5 - 7 KTM
MXGP

MXGP of Città di Mantova (Italy) - MX2

November 10, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 2 Yamaha
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 1 Yamaha
3Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands2 - 6 Husqvarna
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy5 - 3 KTM
5Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark4 - 7 Kawasaki
Championship Finish

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands708
2Romain Febvre France703
3Tim Gajser Slovenia688
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland566
5Jorge Prado Spain562
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France734
2Jago Geerts Belgium610
3Tom Vialle France570
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy548
5Jed Beaton Australia540
