Mantova, Italy hosted the final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, with Monster Energy Kawasaki's Romain Febvre entering the day with a three-point lead over Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings. Honda HRC's Tim Gajser sat third, and still had an opportunity at the title, sitting just 15 points behind Febvre with 50 points still available.

After Herlings claimed the first moto victory, he and Febvre went into the final moto tied for the points lead. The championship trio quickly positioned themselves in the lead spots in the early moments of the race, Febvre with the race lead. Herlings made a block pass to take over the lead but Febvre remained close in second as Gajser got around Jorge Prado to take over third. Unfortunately, Febvre's championship hopes were lost when he looped out exiting a turn. He remounted behind Gajser, who inherited second place, but the #3 had lost too much time on Herlings. Gajser made a run at Herlings but was unable to make a pass at the "Bullet" finished 1-1 for his 99th career overall win to take the 2021 MXGP title. Herlings (708 points) claimed the title by only five points ahead of Febvre (703 points).

Monster Energy Yamaha's Jago Geerts claimed the MX2 overall with 1-2 finishes ahead of his teammate, MX2 champion Maxime Renaux. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Kay De Wolf finished 2-6 for third overall.

And watch the post-race awards ceremony, which features Antonio Cairoli, MX2 champion Maxime Renaux, MXGP champion Jeffrey Herlings, and more.

MXGP of Città Di Mantova Overall Results