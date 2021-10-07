FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, the newest member of Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, Eli Tomac, joins the show to talk about how his switch went down, his thoughts on the new bike, his 2021 season, going to Florida, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and more.