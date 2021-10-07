Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Eli Tomac

October 7, 2021 2:45pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, the newest member of Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, Eli Tomac, joins the show to talk about how his switch went down, his thoughts on the new bike, his 2021 season, going to Florida, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and more.

Listen to the Tomac podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Main Image courtesy of Octopi Media

