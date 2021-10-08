Not this time. In the moment, Herlings stormed off, obviously angry and frustrated. But he collected himself for moto two and salvaged a battered and bruised third-place finish. After the race, Herlings did all he could to stay calm and avoid the drama. There’s been too much of that over the last few years. Highs countered by lows, and not enough smooth days to rack up titles. Herlings is trying desperately to stay on an even keel this time. So he tried to take the emotions out, stay calm and carry on.

“I’m fine and I’m pretty sure in seven days I’m completely pain free again,” he said to MXVice.com’s Lewis Phillips. A bullet dodged by The Bullet.

If you saw Herlings’ post on social media, you’ll see he’s trying to stay clear on the mental side, also.

“Whether it ends good or bad, it was an experience. Don’t stress out over things you can’t control and let’s just move on. Up to the next one in France.”