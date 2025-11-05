“To be completely honest, I've been a fierce competitor of this race team that I've now joined for the upcoming 2026 season,” Tomac said. “But at the same time, I've had this curiosity about Ian [Harrison], Roger [De Coster], this whole race team and this organization. So, it's an exciting time for me, even though you could say I'm in the twilight of my career, it's very refreshing. And I'm just looking forward to what's to come. And this whole group is very committed to racing.”

So, what was it like for Tomac to first arrive at the new, state-of-the-art KTM headquarters in California?

“Yeah, I the first time I drove up to this place, you see the grounds and all the buildings, and you're just completely blown away by the race shop, and then you realize like it's for dirt bikes,” he said, “and it's the commitment to it, it's awesome. Yeah, and then we’ve got the test tracks right here, right down the road. I like just looking at this bike: it's a beautiful race bike, so, yeah, let's get this thing going.”

Then, he commented on the switch from that Star Racing program to the KTM squad.

“Yeah, of course it is, I mean, anytime you make a switch, but now it's been a couple of days,” he said. “But, hey, this is the new team, and it's feeling good, and we're excited to see what we can do!”

The big question was how quickly will Tomac adapt to the steel frame KTM after spending his entire pro career on aluminum frames?

“So, it's my first time on a steel frame big bike, and of course it feels different,” Tomac confirmed. “I would say for me, the first time I rode it, it kind of just feels like there's an extra G on the bike. It's more planted to the ground. The other positive thing I like about this motorcycle is for me, it fits me really well. Like the triangle of the bike feels good. Foot pegs, bars, seat, just that connection to the bike is very, very fitting to me. So, it's been a nice transition to getting comfy.”