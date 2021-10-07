Being a world class supercross racer is certainly a tough way to make a living. It is nothing but your 10 fingers and 10 toes keeping you on the motorcycle. Then you’re required to leap off jumps the size of small office towers, all of the while your heart is trying to pound its way out of your chest and sweat is pouring in your eyes. Then you have to land in a 10-inch rut. And all of this while 21 other guys on 450cc motocross bikes want nothing more than to beat you and take what is yours. You’ve gotta be precise.

Yep, and it’s a precision sport, you know? It’s precision in a different way. Road racing uses a lot of the same lines [every lap], and that is really gnarly precision as well. For motocross, you have to train your brain for timing. Same thing for supercross. You have to train your brain for timing there as well. You have to time everything as far as how far you need to jump and how much throttle you need to give the bike. Your depth perception also has to be on the absolute best that it can be. Like you said, if you miss a jump by a foot you know there are serious consequences for crashing.

And if you get tired out there and can’t really hang on like you want to, tough luck, eh?

Yep. [Laughs] Yeah, you have to keep going and we have no cage either. That’s what makes supercross so gnarly. If you make the mistake, you’re hitting the ground. It’s definitely grueling out there for those 20 or 30 minutes. But you know what? It’s a lot of fun. It’s just a rush. I still haven’t found anything that’s really that close to the adrenalin rush of being on a dirt bike and flying through the air, so it’s something that you just fall in love with.

I came across a few of your quotes in the motocross media this week centering upon the fact that you still love to race and chase checkered flags and striving to be the best racer in the world. That all hasn’t worn out for you, huh?

That’s why I’m still doing it. That’s why I’m still doing it and it is kind of like what I just mentioned. I haven’t found anything that gives me that kick. I can’t scratch that itch with anything else. I’m also so competitive and that’s why I keep doing this supercross and motocross thing. It’s something that is hard to get away from once you fall in love with it.