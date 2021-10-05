Several years ago, Carson Mumford signed a deal with GEICO Honda that was expected to carry him through the rest of his amateur career and into this pros. The plan was working, as the California native turned pro with the GEICO team in 2019 and competed in two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship before making the jump to the pro ranks for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. But at the conclusion of the season, the long-time GEICO rider was one of the riders left without a spot when the team shutdown in the second week of October 2020.

Mumford joined Coty Schock on the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team for 2021, where he finished 25th in the 250SX West Region in his debut season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He missed several rounds due to injury and also missed qualifying for a few main events. In four races, he finished with a season-best 12th at the Arlington 3 Supercross. He turned it around for his second full season of Pro Motocross, where Mumford finished 13th in the 250 Class, earning five top-ten moto finishes and three top-ten overall finishes. While his team did receive some support from Honda, Mumford was a not a factory rider. The only rider without factory parts to beat him was tenth-ranked Dillan Schwartz.

But for the second straight year, the team Mumford rode for shut down and he was then forced to look for a spot elsewhere, as the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team ceased operations after two seasons. Luckily, Mumford landed a spot on the same team as Schwartz, Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki. This is Mumford's third team in since turning pro in 2019.