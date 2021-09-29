Ultimately, how does it feel? You failed. We’ll touch on your successes, but ultimately, you failed. You had two years and you had to close. Or are you able to hold your head high with all the results of Coty?

I can’t say I wouldn’t call myself a very prideful person. A lot of it I just feel like a failure. A lot of people go, “Man, you guys did this, you did that. This is great.” Yeah, it makes me feel better. I’m like, “Yeah, that is cool,” but I don’t want that to override what I feel like. So, yes, on one end, I’m thankful for what we did, but otherwise team-wise and stuff, I think we did a lot, especially in year two. A lot to hopefully continue Carson’s career and to basically help Coty put himself on the map. That’s good. I’m happy with that. Our sponsors were super happy with the presence we had, how we did it. So, that’s good. But, still these people, even if it’s like, hey, this dollar amount covers this year, you still feel like they’ve invested in you in the long-term, so you’re bummed for some of the brands you’re really close with. I feel like pretty much almost every brand that we dealt with with the team was in some way a personal friendship of mine. I’m bummed because I know they’ve put a lot in. So, I feel bad that we’re not continuing this road and continuing to promote them and market them for what they’ve done for us.

It sucks, man. The last thing the sport needs is another team going away. For the way you ran it, do you want to give our listeners a bit of a ballpark on what it cost?

The way we did it, two guys indoors, outdoors, we were a little over the half a million-dollar range.

That’s not staying in the greatest hotels every weekend, but also not slumming it at Motel 6. That’s like a mid-range thing?

Most of the time name brand, decent hotels. We’re a small enough group, we only have one or two rental cars. It does add up, though. I’d say biggest thing, bikes. Four or five motors in rotation for each of the guys, four sets of suspension, building as good equipment as our budget allows. Really trying to make sure there’s enough stuff to rotate. That was one of our biggest focuses to step up. We got really great compliments from Honda and their guys who were watching. The guys did a build schedule of what we were running through. We were taking all that super serious and trying to do as much as we could to replicate the big guys. Just trying to give the guys the best stuff we could every weekend. So, that was a big part of it. Ultimately at the end, there was stuff we were as tight with budget as we could be on other items, just trying not to be wasteful.

Do you think those SX residencies cost about the same?

Yes, your travel expense to get there was less, but you were there so many more days in a hotel and there’s so much… At least for me, mechanics on per-diem and stuff. Just trying to make sure they’re taking care of food. And the big one was some of the rounds had expensive rental cars and you’d get rental cars for ten or eleven days and it just kind of came out to about the same. It didn’t really save anything. I thought it was going to, but not so much. Salt Lake wasn’t bad last year because a lot of us drove up there and had our own vehicle. It was late in the summer. I thought most Airbnb’s were cheap. Salt Lake worked out. Pretty much in the residencies everywhere else this year did not work out cheaper.