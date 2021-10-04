Everything in Tim Gajser’s world was righted for round 11 of 18 in Germany. Two weeks previously the HRC man was struggling in Sardinia in the wake of collarbone surgery. Based on the evidence of his speed and strength around the Talkessel hard-pack for a second successive victory at the venue (he ruled the last time MXGP came to the circuit in 2019), Gajser skipping the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Italy was a good call. He celebrated his fourth win of the year (the joint-highest total of any rider in 2021), his seventh podium and re-took the red plate from Germany runner-up Jeffrey Herlings by just two points.

The Slovenian was back to something near his ominous best. Gajser fashioned a 3-1 with an impressive second moto defeat of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre to reassert his position in what is still a five-rider slugfest for the 2021 title.

“Just three weeks ago I had a broken collarbone and two races on we are back on the top,” he said. “I had two weeks to recover, ride a bit and get back in shape. I really want to thank all the physios and all the team…we have been worked a lot.”