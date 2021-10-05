Main image by Scott Lukaitis
Photographer Scott Lukaitis was on hand for the Race of Champions Sponsored by Kawasaki at Raceway Park in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey. Check out some of his best photos from the 45th annual event, along with results.
Old Town Florida’s Jonathan Getz was on fire all weekend taking home wins in the 65cc (7-11) and 65cc (10-11) classes as well as the Kessler Cup on Sunday afternoon. Scott Lukaitis Jonathan Getz is presented the Kessler Cup from NJ Motocross icon Mickey Kessler. Getz is in good company with a win in this class. In the past, it has been won by racers like Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, and Nick Romano. Scott Lukaitis Cobra mounted Carter Gray made the trip from Ohio to New Jersey worthwhile by winning both the 51cc (4-8) Open and 51cc (7-8) Sr Limited overalls. Scott Lukaitis Team Green’s John Grewe was the top Vet class racer with overall wins in the 45+ Senior and 50+ Masters classes. Scott Lukaitis Cody Groves was the big “A” class winner at the Race of Champions. He won the overall in the Open “A” class and was second overall in the 250 “A” class. Scott Lukaitis Hamburg, New York’s Trevor Hazlett was the top Novice class racer this weekend winning five out of six motos for the 250 “C” and 450 “C” overalls. Scott Lukaitis Vermont’s Austin Kapoukranidis had a solid weekend at the Race of Champions with multiple moto wins and the overall in both the Collegeboy and Open “B” classes. Scott Lukaitis What weekend event would be complete without a whip contest? Andrew Maroney took the victory at Friday night’s contest. Scott Lukaitis Bobby Piazza was the winner of the first Open “A” moto of the weekend and backed it up with a fourth in moto 2 for third overall in the Open “A” class. Scott Lukaitis Local demolition company, Eglentowicz Demolition, also runs a race team for some local racers. They gave back to the event again in 2021 with Holeshot Awards for Sunday’s racing. Scott Lukaitis The businesses that make it all happen. Scott Lukaitis Canyon Richards continued to show he is one of the fastest youth racers in the Northeast with multiple wins at the Race of Champions. He won the 85/150 (12-15) class overall as well as the Top Gun Minicycle Shootout on Sunday. Scott Lukaitis Jacob Runkles had a successful Race of Champions taking fourth overall in the 250 “A” class and second overall in Open “A”. Scott Lukaitis Colton Schmidt was the winner of the Fast Fifties intermission moto during Sunday’s racing action. Scott Lukaitis Bryce Shelly continues to shine at the Race of Champions. Last year he won multiple classes and backed it up again in 2021 with wins in the 125/Open 2-Stroke, the 125cc All-Stars, Schoolboy 1, and Schoolboy 2 classes. Scott Lukaitis In 2020 Gage Stine was the top amateur at the Race of Champions winning the Ironman Classic. This year he was on the top step of the 250 “A” class podium. Scott Lukaitis Team Green’s Gavin Towers was a multiple class winner at the Race of Champions. He won the 250 “B” class overall and Ironman Classic moto. Scott Lukaitis Close racing action took place all weekend on the challenging track. Here Gavin Towers makes a move on Aidan Dickens. Scott Lukaitis Behind every great race is a great promoter. And behind every great promoter is a family that sports them. Rich Trevelise is that promoter and his wife Laurie is there with him each day to support him along the way. Thank you. Scott Lukaitis There is quite a bit of history and some big names on that banner. Scott Lukaitis Chase Yentzer put his Suzuki on the box in the 250 “A” class with a third overall. Scott Lukaitis
Results
Friday/Saturday
125/Open 2-Stroke (14+)
- Bryce Shelly (Yam)
- Jacob Glenn (Ktm)
- Jesse Wessell (Hus)
- Brayden Ehlermann (Yam)
- Jose David Tencio Retana (Hus)
25+ Vet "A"
- Dakota Kessler (Yam)
- Luis Jose Duran (Hus)
- Matthew Hougentogler (Kaw)
- Hunter Stempel (Ktm)
- Christopher Duymich (Hon)
25+ Vet "B"
- Leonard Jastrzembski Ii (Hus)
- William Curry (Kaw)
- Michael Major (Yam)
- Trey Rasmussen (Hon)
- Tyler Betsch (Hus)
25+ Vet "C"
- Mike Garrison (Suz)
- Tyler Turner (Hon)
- Nicolas Bowling (Kaw)
- Justin Mctamney (Ktm)
- Richie Ramos (Hon)
250 "A"
- Gage Stine (Yam)
- Cody Groves (Ktm)
- Chase Yentzer (Suz)
- Jacob Runkles (Ktm)
- Bryton Carroll (Yam)
250 "B"
- Gavin Towers (Kaw)
- Bryce Shelly (Yam)
- Austin Kapoukranidis (Ktm)
- Derek Leatherman (Suz)
- Aidan Dickens (Kaw)
250 "C"
- Trevor Hazlett (Gas)
- Brandon Nolan (Ktm)
- Spencer Burley (Ktm)
- Austin Batzer (Ktm)
- Brad Rosemberg (Ktm)
30+ Vet "A"
- Matthew Hougentogler (Kaw)
- Jay Weller (Kaw)
- Chris Hunter (Kaw)
- Barry Carsten (Suz)
- Todd Gordon (Kaw)
30+ Vet "B"
- William Curry (Kaw)
- Greg Ziola (Hus)
- Trey Rasmussen (Hon)
- Ethan Clymer (Hon)
- Kevin Quigley (Kaw)
30+ Vet "C"
- Phil Delizia (Kaw)
- Thiago Lima (Kaw)
- John Santoro (Hon)
- Christian Nunez (Yam)
- Matthew Johnston Jr (Hon)
40+ Senior "A"
- Chris Hunter (Kaw)
- Barry Carsten (Suz)
- John Grewe (Kaw)
- James McIlvaine (Kaw)
- Nathan Greiner (Hon)
40+ Senior "B"
- Chris Buckman (Yam)
- Tom Perone (Ktm)
- Peter Cook (Hus)
- Jeffrey Marques (Kaw)
- Michael Federici (Hus)
40+ Senior "C"
- Darren Meenan (Ktm)
- Emiliano Penazzi (Kaw)
- John Santoro (Hon)
- Stephen Prohidney (Yam)
- Eric Ortense (Hon)
45+ Senior
- John Grewe (Kaw)
- Wayne Powers (Yam)
- James McIlvaine (Kaw)
- Joe Pateman (Ktm)
- Steve Nickerson (Kaw)
50+ Masters
- John Grewe (Kaw)
- Wayne Powers (Yam)
- James McIlvaine (Kaw)
- Robert Kurtz (Ktm)
- Steve Nickerson (Kaw)
51cc (4-6) Jr Limited
- Nathan Noroy (Cob)
- Justus Pearston (Cob)
- Kameron Buckman (Ktm)
- Tucker Johnsmeyer (Cob)
- Travis Steward (Ktm)
51cc (4-8 Oil Injected/Shifter)
- Kameron Buckman (Ktm)
- Justus Pearston (Ktm)
- Hayden Willis (Ktm)
- Anthony Andrese (Ktm)
- Ryan Reif Jr (Yam)
51cc (4-8) Open
- Carter Gray (Cob)
- Colton Schmidt (Cob)
- Aiden Held (Cob)
- Jax Donato (Hus)
- Nathan Noroy (Cob)
51cc (7-8) Sr Limited
- Carter Gray (Cob)
- Colton Schmidt (Cob)
- Aiden Held (Cob)
- Dustin Sorrentino (Cob)
- Jax Donato (Hus)
55+ Sportsman B/C
- Rich Caccavano (Yam)
- Greg Conlon (Hon)
- Jack Schaffer (Ktm)
- Scott Nickerson (Hon)
- Ermand Centofanti (Hus)
60+ Golden Masters
- Jose Clemente (Yam)
- Jack Schaffer (Ktm)
- Greg Conlon (Hon)
- Mario Hilario (Ktm)
65cc (10-11)
1. Jonathan Getz (Ktm)
3. Justin Kirchhofer (Ktm)
5. Liam Vernon (Kaw)
65cc (7-9)
- Nolan Murphy (Yam)
- Tyler Sztancsik (Ktm)
- Travis Schneider (Cob)
- Luke Roche (Ktm)
65cc 7-11
- Jonathan Getz (Ktm)
- Nolan Murphy (Yam)
- Justin Kirchhofer (Ktm)
- Luke Roche (Ktm)
- Liam Vernon (Kaw)
85/150 (12-15)
- Canyon Richards (Hus)
- Gavin Betts (Ktm)
- Christian Garrison (Ktm)
- Jayden Gomez (Ktm)
- Michael Cuadra (Yam)
85cc (9-11)
- Travis Johnsmeyer (Ktm)
- Aidan Bailey (Ktm)
- Chadwick Nower (Ktm)
- Ian Cabal (Hus)
- Jonathan Getz (Oth)
Beginner Youth 65/85 (9-15)
- Logan Ford (Ktm)
- Danilo Rocha Jr (Kaw)
- Dominick Mazzara (Hus)
- Jack Klein (Ktm)
- Rocco Barone (Ktm)
College Boy (14-24 years)
- Austin Kapoukranidis (Ktm)
- Cody Groves (Ktm)
- Derek Leatherman (Suz)
- Chase Yentzer (Suz)
- J Ryder Fox (Yam)
Girls (9-14)
- Madison Kazimir (Hus)
- Vanessa Gleason (Ktm)
Jr Mini 65/85 (9-13)
- Michael Cuadra (Yam)
- Michael Gurda Jr (Ktm)
- Christian Garrison (Ktm)
- Aidan Bailey (Ktm)
- Chadwick Nower (Ktm)
Mini E (4-8)
- Justus Pearston (Ktm)
- Roxin Davis Dipoalo (Oth)
- Timothy Gauntt (Ktm)
- Travis Steward (Hus)
- Katherine Jacobs (Ktm)
Open "B"
- Austin Kapoukranidis (Ktm)
- Derek Leatherman (Suz)
- Aidan Dickens (Kaw)
- Brayden Ehlermann (Yam)
- Kashon Cross (Yam)
Open "C"
- Trevor Hazlett (Gas)
- Brandon Nolan (Ktm)
- Spencer Burley (Ktm)
- Joseph Naia (Ktm)
- Shane Emmons (Ktm)
PW50 (4-8)
- Kameron Buckman (Yam)
- Timothy Gauntt (Yam)
- Travis Steward (Yam)
- Hunter Clayton (Ktm)
- Deegan Jones (Ktm)
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) 2-Strk
- Bryce Shelly (Yam)
- Christian Merman (Ktm)
- Jesse Wessell (Hus)
- Riley Greiner (Ktm)
- Jose David Tencio Retana (Hus)
Schoolboy II (12-17)
- Bryce Shelly (Yam)
- Gavin Towers (Kaw)
- Bryan Rosembarg (Ktm)
- Deegan Harper (Ktm)
- Brendan Martin (Ktm)
Supermini (12-16)
- Gavin Betts (Ktm)
- Canyon Richards (Hus)
- Clayton Stockstill (Ktm)
- Christian Garrison (Ktm)
- Cole Szestakow (Ktm)
Women (12+):
- Brighton Richards (Hus)
- Anyssia Ingersoll (Yam)
- Josiely Brito (Hon)
- Joanne Arvanitakis (Yam)
- Kelsey Nickerson (Kaw)
Sunday
250 "A"
- Gage Stine (Yam)
- Cody Groves (Ktm)
- Chase Yentzer (Suz)
- Jacob Runkles (Ktm)
- Bryton Carroll (Yam)
Open "A"
- Cody Groves (Ktm)
- Jacob Runkles (Ktm)
- Robert Piazza Jr (Yam)
- Bryton Carroll (Yam)
- Jeremy Smith (Kaw)
Fast Fifties
- Colton Schmidt (Ktm)
- Aiden Held (Gas)
- Dustin Sorrentino (Cob)
- Chase Steenweg (Cob)
- Jax Donato (Hus)
65cc Kessler Cup
- Jonathan Getz (Ktm)
- Travis Schneider (Cob)
- Wayne Powers Jr (Yam)
- Justin Kirchhofer (Ktm)
- Ethan Thatcher (Ktm)
85cc Top Gun Shootout
- Canyon Richards (Hus)
- Gavin Betts (Ktm)
- Christian Garrison (Ktm)
- Jonathan Getz (Ktm)
- Luis Objio (Ktm)
125cc All Star (14+)
- Bryce Shelly (Yam)
- Jesse Wessell (Hus)
- Christian Merman (Ktm)
- Brayden Ehlermann (Yam)
- Jose Tencio (Hus)
Ironman Classic
- Gavin Towers (Kaw)
- Austin Kapoukranidis (Ktm)
- Bryce Shelly (Yam)
- Derek Leatherman (Suz)
- Hamden Hudson (Yam)
Staff Photos
And shout-out to the staff, as the people behind the scenes make a successful event!