Carson Mumford Joins FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing Team For 2021

With the GEICO Honda team shutting its doors after the completion of the season, the entire team was forced to look for work elsewhere. Luckily, several riders and team members have found homes for the future—including Carson Mumford, who was able to find a home for at least 2021. In a YouTube video Mumford posted this weekend, he explained how he has signed with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing Team. Here is what Mumford had to say in the video:

“Coming into the 2021 season, I’m going to be riding for Chaparral Honda. Super stoked to be on the team. Everything has been going super well. I haven’t been posting much about what I’m going to be doing but I finally got the contract signed and we got things rolling. Just started riding the bike and getting to work with the team more and more. I gelled with the XPR engine right away, same with the Enzo suspension, it was super on point and I got to work with Yosh[imura] and got some stuff going right away that was super, super felt at home so I’m happy with that.”

“Just super stoked to be where I am at. There was kind of a period there where I didn’t know what was gonna happen, as far as maybe I was just going to be a fill-in rider for who knows where or I was thinking about maybe buying bikes. But Chaparral stepped up with Michael Lindsay’s team and just got the ball rolling there and I’m happy to be here.”