The following is a press release from Yamaha

MARIETTA, Ga. – May 7, 2023 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac was on course for another top result at the penultimate round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross last night in Denver, Colorado. Unfortunately, the reigning 450SX champ and points leader was forced to withdraw from the main event with an injury, ending his title hopes as he will be sidelined to return to full fitness.

Tomac headed to his home-state supercross round at the Empower Field at Migh High feeling good and holding an 18-point lead in the championship. He qualified third overall and got a flying start in his heat race, leading the first four laps and ultimately crossing the line second. In the main event, he got another great start and quickly claimed the lead. Tomac was running a good pace up front before unfortunately rupturing his Achilles tendon on Lap 3. He withdrew from the race and was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. Tomac sought further evaluation and will undergo surgery today to repair the injury. An update on his status will follow at a later date.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It’s hard to really put it in words, to be honest. Obviously, this is a tough one for Eli and the whole team. The day was going really well, we had a good qualifying and a good heat race and were leading the main event, and then the rug got pulled out from under us. Our first thoughts are with Eli, and we wish him a speedy recovery. This is, unfortunately, part of the sport, but it’s still a tough one.”