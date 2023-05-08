Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Yamaha Statement on Tomac Injury

May 8, 2023 9:00am | by:
The following is a press release from Yamaha

MARIETTA, Ga. – May 7, 2023 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac was on course for another top result at the penultimate round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross last night in Denver, Colorado. Unfortunately, the reigning 450SX champ and points leader was forced to withdraw from the main event with an injury, ending his title hopes as he will be sidelined to return to full fitness.

 Tomac headed to his home-state supercross round at the Empower Field at Migh High feeling good and holding an 18-point lead in the championship. He qualified third overall and got a flying start in his heat race, leading the first four laps and ultimately crossing the line second. In the main event, he got another great start and quickly claimed the lead. Tomac was running a good pace up front before unfortunately rupturing his Achilles tendon on Lap 3. He withdrew from the race and was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. Tomac sought further evaluation and will undergo surgery today to repair the injury. An update on his status will follow at a later date.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“It’s hard to really put it in words, to be honest. Obviously, this is a tough one for Eli and the whole team. The day was going really well, we had a good qualifying and a good heat race and were leading the main event, and then the rug got pulled out from under us. Our first thoughts are with Eli, and we wish him a speedy recovery. This is, unfortunately, part of the sport, but it’s still a tough one.”

