Hi Phil! Here are a few questions for you. Thanks for your time, looking forward to seeing you racing again

Jason 1) Since you have raced both US and Canadian outdoors, what is missing in the CDN series to provide legit riders that could contend on the US tracks? And are the CDN fans really as dull as they seem? I watched the series on tv and the fans look as though they somehow stumbled into a place they have no idea how they got there. Could the CDN tracks be used a training ground for US series? Like a farm team.

I mean, let’s be honest. Canada has a total of 30 million people and the U.S. has 300 million. So it’s hard to get the same sort attention in moto. Canada produces phenomenal riders, no doubt about it. It’s hard to “contend” in the U.S when most of the visiting Canadian riders only do one race a year. It’s hard to adjust to the pressure, the way things are run, and the depth. I’m not really sure what year you were watching the races, but 2020 and 2021 were pretty hard on the tracks for spectators being allowed there. But some did probably stumble in because Canadian folks can drink some beer! You know, your idea of Canada being a “farm system” isn’t a bad idea. Every American kid that’s in A or B class here in the states should go there and race the 250 pro class. I know Team Green used to have some of their riders do it back in the day. I personally think racing pro day at a Canadian National has more benefits than 1 moto a day at Loretta’s.

2) Why are some many riders injured in practice crashes? Is it due to testing new settings or equipment? It seems ridiculous that teams pay a high profile rider and then have that rider be a test monkey for new parts?

Maybe the average person doesn’t realize the amount of time that gets put into the week at a practice track. In the off-season when you’re riding four days a week, the risk factor is really high. So much more time is spent practicing than racing, it’s not even funny. Also, teams aren’t putting a new piston in a high-profile rider’s bike without having a certain amount of durability testing on it first. The Japanese require a certain amount of time on certain parts before anything can be used. They actually have specific protocols for that stuff. Need a set amount of dyno time, then actual riding time, then potentially trying it with the “high profile” rider. I’ve had more electrical issues causing crashes than actual hard parts ever going bad. Especially nowadays with all the gadgets we use.

On that note, do you think there is any relationship to the amount of practice and weekly riding and the early retirement for riders?

It is 1000 percent in direct correlation to early retirement! Our sport is gnarly!!!!! Not just the weekly training and riding, but all the racing, training, traveling, etc. I mean seriously, they start Oct. 1 and go to Sept. 1 basically. What other professional athletes have a season that is that grueling?!! To me, this shit is flawed. That’s just my personal opinion. I think we could have a lot more “Tom Brady” careers in our sport if these guys weren’t doing 3:1 years compared to some sports. Obviously, I’m a tad biased on this, but feel it’s true.

Phil,

Why do riders not run handguards on their bikes at rocky tracks like Unadilla? You would think that after what happened to Mike Kiedrowski in 1994 it would be a no-brainer to run handguards. Mike suffered a broken finger at Unadilla, which ultimately cost him a shot at the 250 motocross title and also cost us a 14th straight Motocross des Nations victory when he tried to race injured. I have met Mike twice and he is a great guy, even lined-up with him once for the Shane Trittler Race Around The Lake at Castaic in 2011. It was the Pit Bike race and he smoked me but it was a lot of fun. As a desert racer I always run handguards, even if I am on a motocross track. It’s all about injury prevention. Thank you for your insight,

Centerpunch

Centerpunch,

You’re talking to the wrong guy. I absolutely HATE handguards with a passion. I’ve always refused to use them. To be honest, I just think they take some time to get used to. But I’d rather let rocks bounce off of my knuckles than use those damn things. They make me feel like I’m riding a freaking jet ski. I think the whole paddock is 50/50 on handguards to be honest. You either love them, or hate them. Dilla isn’t as rocky now as it was back then either. Not saying the clay doesn’t hurt, but there are 95 percent fewer rocks now. I’ve made it this far without handgaurds, so I’m gonna keep it going that way!