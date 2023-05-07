Weege Show: The Best and Worst

Jason Weigandt's son Lane raced the KTM Junior Supercross for Monster Energy Supercross at Empower Field, and somehow got sixth even though dad barely his time to take him riding. This program is all about the smiles and the amazing experience. On the other end, though, this sport can be so cruel, and it presented the cruelest of exits for Eli Tomac. This one hurt so bad. The Weege Show is presented by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. Use them in your kids bike if he wants to race supercross.