Main Image: Arminas Jasikonis - Photo courtesy of Husqvarna Images

Did you watch the 74th running of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations? Team USA didn’t compete nor did American-based riders like the Lawrence brothers, Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin, or Ken Roczen. The race was still super compelling, though, as it was decided with just two points separating the top three teams, and the home nation of Italy won despite a 10-position penalty!

We’ve collected some post-race quotes from the MXGP race teams for more insight into the event.

Team Italy, first | 21-2 finishes for seventh overall in MXGP class

“This was the one missing in my career and I’m really happy to get it. For sure it was a bit risky to come here and ride after last week’s crash. I didn’t feel 100%. On the dry track I could handle it better but on the wet track I was really struggling. The first moto crash didn’t help and I didn’t have the best feeling. I knew I needed just one decent moto and start and managed to do that. The other two guys did an amazing job, especially Mattia for his first time.”

Team Italy, first | 5-6 finishes for second overall in MX2 class

“The first time for me and I’m so happy! I did my best but made some mistakes and threw away a few points, My teammates did so well and we made it. This is really special for me and I want to thank everybody for the support and the belief in me.”