Main Image: Arminas Jasikonis - Photo courtesy of Husqvarna Images
Did you watch the 74th running of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations? Team USA didn’t compete nor did American-based riders like the Lawrence brothers, Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin, or Ken Roczen. The race was still super compelling, though, as it was decided with just two points separating the top three teams, and the home nation of Italy won despite a 10-position penalty!
We’ve collected some post-race quotes from the MXGP race teams for more insight into the event.
Antonio Cairoli
Team Italy, first | 21-2 finishes for seventh overall in MXGP class
“This was the one missing in my career and I’m really happy to get it. For sure it was a bit risky to come here and ride after last week’s crash. I didn’t feel 100%. On the dry track I could handle it better but on the wet track I was really struggling. The first moto crash didn’t help and I didn’t have the best feeling. I knew I needed just one decent moto and start and managed to do that. The other two guys did an amazing job, especially Mattia for his first time.”
Mattia Guadagnini
Team Italy, first | 5-6 finishes for second overall in MX2 class
“The first time for me and I’m so happy! I did my best but made some mistakes and threw away a few points, My teammates did so well and we made it. This is really special for me and I want to thank everybody for the support and the belief in me.”
Jeffrey Herlings
Team Netherlands, second | 1-1 finishes for first overall in Open Class
“I did what I could today and going 1-1 was the maximum. The team did all they could, and we had some bad luck. Since 2016 we have been on the box at every Nations and you cannot always win. Sometimes you have to lose to get better. I super-proud of Team Netherlands and also my results; I’ve never been 1-1 at this event before so it is good to add that to the collection. I’m looking forward to the German GP now.”
Glenn Coldenhoff
Team Netherlands, second | 15-3 for fourth overall in MXGP class
“In the first race I went into the first turn a bit too hard and then with the conditions, I ended up going down. After that, I didn’t really feel very good, I was hurting quite a lot, so it was hard to come back. In the second moto I took a really good start and managed to stay up, which was good and to finish third was also good. If I speak for Team The Netherlands, it was quite a disappointing day, anything less than a win is disappointing, but we gave it our all. Congratulations to Team Italy.”
Ben Watson
Team Great Britain, third | 3-4 for first overall in MXGP class
“When you come to this race you never know what to expect. I knew that this weekend there were a few of the top guys missing, so I came in here with my teammates, two really good mates of mine, and we managed to come within two points of winning. It’s amazing. To win the MXGP overall was just the cherry on the top. I am feeling really happy with myself. It is a little confidence booster going into the rest of the season.”
Vsevolod Brylyakov
Team MFR (Russia), fourth | 7-7 for second overall in MXGP class
“It was an unbelievable day for us, to finish fourth overall. The whole team MFR just did really well in super-tough conditions and it felt amazing to riding up front with the other riders in both races. It was awesome to finish second in the MXGP class with two consistent races and I’m proud to have helped the team achieve such a good result. I missed the last year of racing MXGPs and the level has risen so much in that time, so the goal was to stay on two-wheels and just try and get back up to speed. The team did some changes to the bike coming into the race and it really worked, and hopefully the rest of the season will continue this way and I can show some more good results.”
Tom Vialle
Team France, fifth | 2-38 for ninth overall in MX2 class
“I was really happy about my first race. I had a great start and I should have won it. I was faster than Thomas Olsen but had to do the last three laps without any goggles. I was happy with the result but also a bit frustrated. In the second moto we had an issue and stopped after two laps. I won the qualification race on Saturday and was 2nd against the 450s so most of the weekend was pretty good. It wasn’t a bad day for Team France. At the moment I feel great on the bike and my speed is really high. I just had some bad luck. I will train a bit more this week and then be ready for Teutschenthal.”
Rene Hofer
Team Austria, ninth | 8-3 for first overall in MX2 class
“It was a really great day for me. Coming as an underdog team meant there was not much pressure. It’s an achievement that I can certainly check-off for my career and it was also great for Team Austria because 9th overall meant our first top ten for a long time. I hope – and I will try – to ride like that in the last GPs and aim for my first podium finish.”
Simon Laengenfelder
Team Germany, 11th | 16-24 for eighth overall in MX2 class
“With the weather conditions I knew it was going to be a tough day, but I don’t mind riding when it’s difficult like it was today. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the greatest of starts in either race and in race one I had to take my goggles off, which made it even more difficult. It was fine when I wasn’t around anyone, but I knew I had to make passes so when I caught up with a rider, I’d have to put in a big effort to pass them quickly. Overall, it was an honor to race for Team Germany again and now I’m looking forward to my home GP next weekend.”
Thomas Kjer Olsen
Team Denmark, 10th | 1-13 for third overall in MXGP class
“It was an amazing feeling to win the first moto today. I had a great start then I found some good lines and I began to work my way forwards. A few times Tom Vialle would get close but I just felt really strong on the bike today and held him off for the win. I was really confident for another strong result in my second race, but a couple of crashes put me down the field and in these conditions at the back of the pack, it makes it really difficult. I came through quite well though to finish third overall in my class and this weekend has given me a lot of confidence for the remaining rounds of the world championship.”
Arminas Jasikonis
Team Lithuania, 13th | 9-14 for fifth overall in Open class
“It wasn’t an easy day today that’s for sure. I struggled a little bit with arm pump and that effected my results. It wasn’t easy battling for positions in the mid pack with so many riders and the rain, it was just a difficult day. One positive is that it was Team Lithuania’s best overall finish at the Motocross of Nations so that’s good. But for myself, I’m a little disappointed.”
Isak Gifting
Team Sweden, 19th | 14-8 for third overall in MX2 class
“It was definitely a muddy one today! But I got stuck in and came out with third overall so I’m really happy with my result. My riding was good all weekend and my bike worked perfectly in the tough conditions so that’s a credit to the DIGA Procross team. I crashed in race one, which put me down the field so that was a little frustrating, but in these conditions it’s easy to make mistakes. It’s been a great weekend for me besides that crash so I’m hoping to keep this momentum up as we head back to the MX2 World Championship next weekend.”