So that’s the clutch gene that Team USA used to have—when they needed something special, they usually got it. Next comes the bad luck for the other teams. In this case it was for France. Pourcel, no stranger to racing Villopoto and Dungey back in their 250 days, was ready to put the team on his back and win it for the home folks. He passed Dungey and went after Villopoto for the lead…until he suffered a rear wheel problem, with the mousse tube coming out of his tire. It was a bizarre mechanical, and it cost France any shot for the win.

Stuff like that used to happen to France all the time. Then it flipped and they could do no wrong. Now the bad luck has gone back in France’s direction, with a rear wheel failure costing Tom Vialle over the weekend in Mantova.

Clutch riding and good luck. That was Team USA’s calling during that 2005-2011 streak. They trailed going into the final moto. I asked Villopoto if he and Dungey put their heads together to get fired up, or if someone gave them a pep talk to get it down in the final moto.

“No,” he says.