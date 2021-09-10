Results Archive
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Hangtown Motocross Classic Preview Podcast

September 10, 2021 10:30am | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Hangtown Motocross Classic preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

Related: Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report

The Fox Raceway 2 National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Brayden Lessler (18-17 for 17th overall) | 100 points

450 Class

Matthew Hubert (19-17 for 19th overall)| 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

