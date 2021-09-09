The 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season finale is just days away, and while the Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship has already been claimed by Dylan Ferrandis, the 250 Class title is yet to be decided. There are still a few situations to consider in the 450 Class as well. Let’s get right into it!

A Justin Cooper Championship

After holding the red plate for most of the season, Justin Cooper’s title hopes went from extremely healthy to dismal at best in just two rounds (Ironman and Fox Raceway 2). As a result, he trails Jett Lawrence by 23 points, almost an entire moto’s worth! There are, however, 50 points available this weekend at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, and Cooper needs to gain 28 on Lawrence, which means there’s still a chance Cooper could regain control.

The most obvious scenario is if Lawrence somehow DNF’s a moto. You know Honda HRC is going to make sure the bike is completely rock solid and mechanically sound, and it’s unlikely Lawrence is going to be abusing his machine with a title on the line. But there are things that are totally beyond control, like first-turn pileups or weird crashes. Earlier this very season Lawrence’s teammate, Ken Roczen, missed a moto at Spring Creek after a violent get-off in the first turn. And in 2010 Christophe Pourcel had the 250 National Championship all but in the bag until he crashed all by himself at the finale, hurt his shoulder, and couldn’t continue. Crazy things happen at the nationals!

It wouldn’t be ideal for Lawrence, but how exciting would it be if his bike gets mangled in a first-turn crash (and he of course escapes totally healthy) and Cooper goes out and takes second in the moto? That’d put Cooper a single point behind Lawrence heading into the final moto of the year, setting up an absolute do-or-die situation. Even then you’d have to favor Lawrence, however, as he’d be completely fresh while Cooper would still be recovering from racing the first moto. But you never know!

Another scenario is that Lawrence, in an attempt to avoid the above situation, holds back in the first turn in order to ward off catastrophe, only to find himself mired deep in the pack. Let’s call it 20th. Cooper, meanwhile, has used the explosive horsepower of his Yamaha to holeshot and completely disappear. A 7-8 on the day is still good enough for Lawrence to secure the title, and a rider with his talent and equipment should have no problem moving up through the field, provided nothing goes wrong. But as we know, weird things can happen when you’re in the pack. If Lawrence gets into another rider or finds himself in a weird situation in the pack, it could provide the window Cooper needs.