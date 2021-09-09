“I don’t even feel anything right now, it just is,” said Jeffrey Carver. That’s how he works. If ever there was an athlete in professional motorcycle racing who embodies the aura of a free-spirited individual, one could put that label on American Flat Track racer, Jeffrey Carver. Is he just a man who looks at life deeper than most, and truly embraces what is happening in the current moment(s) of his own personal life? Call it what you will, but Carver is no doubt one of the most polarizing athletes that the world of AFT has to offer.

Carver, once a week-in-week out fighter for race wins in Flat Track, didn’t line up for a race this year until last weekend.

“I finally decided that for my self-care, and my self-worth, that if I came back to racing, it was going to be on my terms,” Carver tells me when asked why it wasn’t until the renowned Springfield Mile that he chose to put on his leathers and take to the track for the first and only time this season. There is a lot of backstory that comes along with this quote, much of which is rather lengthy, but the gist of it is that it’s his life at risk, he’s the one on the bike, he’s played the game, he’s done this and that, and now if he’s going to race, he’s going to race only when and where he wants. Carver is 30 years old, has a number of AFT wins at the elite level, and when it comes down to it, is hands-down the “people’s champion.” He lives in a camper, doesn’t hangout with any of his competitors, spends an abundant amount of time with the fans, and gets cheers everywhere he goes. From children to older guys and gals, everyone seems to love this guy. Oh, and did I mention he only lives about an hour away from the legend that is the Springfield Mile? Yes, lots of Jeffery Carver fans on hand during this weekend.

Yes, this is a motocross website, but over the weekend, Jason Weigandt—who does the voiceovers for American Flat Track on NBCSN—and Davey Coombs allowed us a chance to cover the legendary Springfield Mile. It would be myself and Jason “Productions” Watkins embarking on a special project that we had lined up, covering a story on AFT’s top privateer; Jeffrey Carver, making his return to racing. If you’ve followed my career at all, you know I love covering the privateer angle. I’ve spent a large amount of my own time congregating with the residents of privateer island in motocross, but to really get a feel for this one (Note; this was my first experience at a flat track race, and holy smokes…but more on that later) Watkins and I did what we do best: pulled his van into the heart of Carver’s campsite (pre-arranged, of course) and submerged ourselves into his program for the weekend.