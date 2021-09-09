Tom Journet was on hand and up close to all of the action and celebrations from the 2021 Fox Raceway 2 National. The second trip to Fox Raceway this year marked the 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and it also marked the championship clinching round for Dylan Ferrandis. The Frenchman took home the 450 Class title a round early in a hard fought battle throughout the day with Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. Jett Lawrence kept his upward trend going with double moto victories ahead of Michael Mosiman and Justin Cooper. All of this intense raw action was caught through the lens of Mr. Journet. This is what motocross is all about!