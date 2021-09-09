Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Racer X Films: Fox Raceway 2 Infield Access

September 9, 2021 4:30pm | by:

Tom Journet was on hand and up close to all of the action and celebrations from the 2021 Fox Raceway 2 National. The second trip to Fox Raceway this year marked the 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and it also marked the championship clinching round for Dylan Ferrandis. The Frenchman took home the 450 Class title a round early in a hard fought battle throughout the day with Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. Jett Lawrence kept his upward trend going with double moto victories ahead of Michael Mosiman and Justin Cooper. All of this intense raw action was caught through the lens of Mr. Journet. This is what motocross is all about!

