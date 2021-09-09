Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Garage Build

September 9, 2021 2:00pm | by: , &

The KTM 450 SX-F is one of my favorite bikes to ride and race. In stock form, the 2022 450 SX-F has an easier to ride smooth roll-on power than other 450s in its class, and that lets the rider get on the throttle sooner through corners. The stock suspension is decent but needs some better lean angle front-end traction and more hold-up on the shock. Not all Garage Builds need to be extravagant, so I thought this month we’d build a machine strictly on what the bike needs in order to make it even more fun to ride and race.

Test/Text/Build: Kris Keefer

Video: Simon Cudby/Spencer Owens

Products & Services Used:

FMF

Titanium 4.1 Muffler System

fmfracing.com

WP/REP Pro Components

CV Fork Re-Valve (REP Spec), Trax Shock (REP Spec), 1mm Longer Shock Shaft, REP Knuckle/Rods

repsuspension.com

KTM

Factory Split Clamps

ktm.com

Vortex

ECU Mapped by XPR Motorsports

xprmotorsports.com

VP Racing Fuels

MR Pro6-HT Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Pro Taper

EVO SX Race Bend Bars

protaper.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front Tire (80/100-21) @ 13.5 PSI

MX33 Rear Tire (120/80-19) @ 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ZRT

Zero Resistance Aluminum Throttle

zrtthrottle.com

Twisted Development

Exhaust Flange

td-racing.com

  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7052 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7057 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7060 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7062 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7064 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7068 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7073 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7079 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7083 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7092 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7100 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7101 Spencer Owens
  • DR_GYTR_CE8U7118 Spencer Owens
  • havoc_july_2-46 Dallas Dunn
  • havoc_july_2-43 Dallas Dunn
  • havoc_july_2-44 Dallas Dunn

