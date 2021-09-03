The 11th round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 4, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

NBCSN will carry coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT and the second 450 Class moto starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Turkey as the paddock heads to the Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey. The MXGP of Afyon will take place on Wednesday, September 8, as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship