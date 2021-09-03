Phil

After the first moto at Unadilla, this 250 title was all Justin Cooper’s. He blew the overall at Washougal but he had Jett covered for several motos in a row, including the first ‘Dilla moto. Then all of a sudden it flipped! Moto two changed everything. You’re from New York. What could have gone on during the one hour between motos at that race? Did he get threatened by the mob? Did he realize he’s going to have to pay back taxes on his winnings? Take a dive for gambling purposes? Or did Jett just get better? So weird how this has played out. What do you think? Thanks

Cooper Justin

CJ,

Listen man. Hindsight is 20/20! Shoulda, coulda, woulda. Yeah, Justin hurt himself now looking back at Washougal. But do you honestly think he’s trying to be extra cautious, and not go after three extra points that second moto at round 7? I don’t think so. He had still gained points on that day, just not as much as he would have liked. The dude was going for the 1-1 and any extra points he could get, and you have to respect that. Especially where they are at now in points. Unadilla was weird, but the kid didn’t have the flow. TV doesn’t do it justice, but riding Unadilla without a flow is equivalent to riding a damned pin ball. Did you know I am considering a career as a corrections officer in New York once I retire from racing? Fighting the track at Unadilla means I already have some experience.

J-Coop's first motos have been fantastic and have been keeping him alive these past three rounds and maintaining somewhat. The issue is when he doesn’t have that clutch first moto. That's what went wrong this past weekend. It’s really, reallllllllyyyy crucial for him this weekend at Pala to try and reel this back in. Jett has really come into his own, and has been putting in clutch performances. Ironman was a stamp on him being the better man late into this championship. Jett has won at Pala twice now, but J-Coop practically lives there. This weekend, all the chips will be on the table.