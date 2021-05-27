Free Official Pro Motocross App Updated for 2021 Season

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – With the anticipated start of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, this Saturday, May 29, the official app of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series has been updated for an enhanced user experience during the new season. The Pro Motocross App is available for download on all mobile devices through the App Store, for all Apple products, and Google Play, for Android devices.

Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring.

“With the ability to access virtually anything we need via our mobile devices, the Pro Motocross App has quickly become an important asset for fans of the sport to keep up to date with the championship,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The sanctioning body at AMA Pro Racing has continued to refine the app in advance of the new season, with the goal of making it even easier to keep fans engaged, no matter where they are, during all 12 rounds of the 2021 season.”