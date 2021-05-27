Free Official Pro Motocross App Updated for 2021 Season
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – With the anticipated start of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, this Saturday, May 29, the official app of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series has been updated for an enhanced user experience during the new season. The Pro Motocross App is available for download on all mobile devices through the App Store, for all Apple products, and Google Play, for Android devices.
Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring.
“With the ability to access virtually anything we need via our mobile devices, the Pro Motocross App has quickly become an important asset for fans of the sport to keep up to date with the championship,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The sanctioning body at AMA Pro Racing has continued to refine the app in advance of the new season, with the goal of making it even easier to keep fans engaged, no matter where they are, during all 12 rounds of the 2021 season.”
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will consist of a 12-round schedule, beginning this Saturday, May 29, with the DirtBikeKidz Fox Raceway I National. The summer season will bring the world’s best riders to 10 different states, including returns to many of American motocross’ most iconic venues, concluding on September 11 with the sport’s oldest event, the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic in Sacramento, California.
Broadcast coverage of the season-opening Fox Raceway I National will feature a full slate of live action on both MAVTV Motorsports Network and NBC Sports Network, in addition to the exclusive live stream on Peacock. The opening motos of both the 250 Class and 450 Class begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET live on MAVTV and Peacock, while coverage of the second motos will be showcased live on NBC Sports Network and Peacock, beginning at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. Peacock will also carry streaming coverage of qualifying, beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Tickets
Fox Raceway I National Tickets
Thunder Valley National Tickets
High Point National Tickets
RedBud National Tickets
Southwick National Tickets (Coming soon!)
Spring Creek National Tickets
Washougal National Tickets (Coming soon!)
Unadilla National Tickets
Budds Creek National Tickets
Ironman National Tickets
Fox Raceway II National Tickets (Coming soon!)
Hangtown Motocross Classic Tickets
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Facebook: @americanmotocross
- Instagram: @promotocross
- Twitter: @ProMotocross
- YouTube: AmericanMotocross