Jett Lawrence really jumped on the U.S. radar with his shocking performance in the first A class moto at Loretta Lynn’s in 2019—the then-15-year-old Australian won in his very first moto ever at the Ranch. Just like that, he became the dynamic new star of GEICO Honda’s long running amateur success program. He was really the third rider on that amateur squad, though, because Jo Shimoda and Carson Mumford were already there, part of longer-term development deals.

Shimoda would get his chance to shine later, when he actually passed Lawrence to win a moto later in the week. The young Australian, instead of being bummed about the loss, was instead pumped that his buddy got a win. Except he never called him Jo Shimoda. He called him “Sushi.” This was an uncharacteristic and unexpected turn. What was up with this young Aussie? His attitude! His nicknames! His must-see podium speeches!

Thus, Jett and Jo became a bit intertwined, as teammates, as riders with international experience, and as fellow rookies. The styles were different, though, with Jett the instant sensation and Jo more of a slow, steady build. In every race, eyes are on Jett from the start. You often don’t notice Jo at all, until you look in the results column at the end of the day and notice another solid performance.