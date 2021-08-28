Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Live Now
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Moto 1
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeremy Martin Crashes Out of Moto 1 at Ironman, Suffers Broken Wrist

August 28, 2021 2:10pm | by:
Jeremy Martin Crashes Out of Moto 1 at Ironman, Suffers Broken Wrist

*Main image courtesy of Mitch Kendra.

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Jeremy Martin has been carted off after a violent crash in the first 250 Class moto at the Ironman National. The two-time champion was attempting to catch race leader Jett Lawrence around the halfway point of the moto when he scrubbed off a jump wrong and landed in a hole. The inertia from the landing caused Martin to high-side off his bike and slam into the next roller up the track.

Martin was then seen holding his left wrist which is also the same wrist he had been dealing with a fractured scaphoid bone in from a pre-season crash. After speaking with the medical crew for some time, Martin was eventually carted off back to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

  • Jeremy Martin Mitch Kendra
  • Derek Dwyer, Martin's mechanic, looks on. Mitch Kendra
  • Jeremy Martin back at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. Mitch Kendra

This is a huge blow for Martin who had been one of the best riders in the class since returning from injury earlier in the year, as he claimed a class-leading three overall wins. Now with only two rounds to go, it appears Martin's season is done. NBC pit reporter Ashley Reynard learned that Martin has suffered a broken left wrist and will now be out for the remainder of the championship as he looks to fully recover for 2022. Again, Martin had a one-year deal with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team but he re-signed with the team in August to stamp his spot on a YZ250F for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Read Now
October 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now