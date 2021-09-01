How about your outdoor races?

Outdoors, my goal was to qualify for every national and then just keep going forward, no going backward. I’m proud to say that’s what I’ve been doing. [Note: Washougal was his best so far with 39-29 moto scores for 34th overall.] Just getting into the top 30. Now I’m working on getting into the top 25. My next goal is to get within the top 20 and top 15. I’m just trying to get a lot of confidence to go into 2022 ready to try and make some statements.

So you made the motos in every event you attended?

Yes, that’s correct. I have been riding the 450 class. At round one at Fox Raceway, I won the consolation race and put myself in the mains. That was my first time, and I was able to gain experience and learn how it all goes with the long motos and the fast pace, and not mention the super gnarly tracks! It honestly was like nothing I have ever raced before, between the pace and the rough track. There was no way to train for it, other than just get out there and do it. At round two in Colorado, it was much better as I had some experience from the prior week and I felt good coming in. However, I blew my bike up in the first qualifying session and had to borrow a motor from a friend. That motor was tired, it had over 80 hours on it and was down on power, and this was compounded by the elevation. However, the good thing was that I made it into the mains through the consolation race and I was able to move my way forward in the motos and push and run inside the top 25 for a while! That felt really good. After that, I took a break from outdoors as my plan was to only to do the ones closer to California as it costs a lot of money and logistics are tough to make it to all the East Coast rounds. So with that, I took a lot of time to work hard and improve my speed and cardio to prepare for Washougal. At Washougal I qualified 24th in the morning, so no consi, which was good. In moto one I was comfortably running about 18th after the first 15 minutes, but then another rider jumped into me in the air and I broke my thumb. That sucked, but I pushed through the pain to line back up for moto two as I was able to battle my way into the top 20 once again. But then the pain set in, and I dropped back and settled for a 29th on the day. Now I have just been grinding away to come out swinging for the last two California rounds and with the goal to get inside the top 20 with consistency.