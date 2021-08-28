Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post Race Show Ever from Ironma, as Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes talk about the smoking hot weather in Indiana and how that impacted the racing on the day. Mitch Kendra then catches up with Coty Schock, Eli Tomac, Jo Shimoda, and Jett Lawrence in the post race media corral. Then Weege and Brandon Hartranft dissect the New Jersey native's day and many more topics.

