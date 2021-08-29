“I mean definitely,” Shimoda said on stating the day off well in qualifying helping to get the ball rolling, “when you know you’re top three speed or top five speed, you can race better. At the gate you don’t have to worry about the pace, you already have the pace. So you just need to get the start and just do the same thing.”

Shimoda acknowledged practicing starts and testing on a 450, which is where he found a suspension setting change that he wanted on his KX250. He said today the change improved his jump off the gate.

Cooper has now recorded three straight motos with fourth-place finishes. Dealing with a sickness, Cooper said he was not able to ride during the week, but he hopes to this week leading into round 11. With his back against the wall, Cooper knows he has to bring his A-game to the last two rounds if he wants this title.

"I’ve been in a few championship battles the last few years. The experience you gain from that is pretty monumental, I feel," Cooper said. "Obviously, there was a pretty close battle in the championship that I had in supercross. I had a bunch of races that didn’t go my way. Every time I would crash, it would happen to be in the main event or something stupid would happen so it was a lot closer it should have been with how good I was riding all year. ...It’s really mentally draining going through a championship battle like that. And just how it is right now, a lot goes through the mind in between each round. I’ve been in this spot before pretty much all year so it’s not really new to me."

"It’s mentally tough but I feel like I know how to execute under pressure and I don’t think it gets to me that bad anymore," he continued. "Just didn’t really have it today. We’re gonna have to get it figured out, we have two rounds left and we’re gonna give it everything we have and see what happens. Overall, it’s been a really consistent year for me. So we just gotta keep it that way and really go after these wins the next two races.”