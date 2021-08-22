Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post Race Show Ever from Budds Creek, as Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie talk about the weather and how it impacted the racing surface throughout the day. Mitch Kendra catches up with Chase Sexton, Dilan Schwartz, Coty Schock, and Hunter Lawrence in the media corral. Then Weege pulls a bunch of locals together who raced today to break down their performances. He's also joined by Steve Matthes to discuss what happened at Budds.

