Results Archive
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Budds Creek Recap

August 22, 2021 12:10am | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post Race Show Ever from Budds Creek, as Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie talk about the weather and how it impacted the racing surface throughout the day. Mitch Kendra catches up with Chase Sexton, Dilan Schwartz, Coty Schock, and Hunter Lawrence in the media corral. Then Weege pulls a bunch of locals together who raced today to break down their performances. He's also joined by Steve Matthes to discuss what happened at Budds.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Read Now
