“Today was alright. It was okay,” Hunter Lawrence said on his day. “The first moto was kinda tough. There were a few things out of my control, with the clutch breaking, and I ended up running out of tear offs, which was my control. But yeah, just another bad start, I spun straight away, so I had to bring it home the best I could, which was difficult without the clutch. It was tough. ...Second moto was better. I am happy to get that one under the belt...”The second moto was good, a moto podium. We’re content with that.”

In the post-race press conference, the Lawrence brothers addressed the rumor that has been spreading about their status for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

"Yeah, I'm definitely out. I can speak for both Hunter and I, we wanted to do it. But people higher than us we’re allowing us. ...Unfortunately, it's out of their control."

“Yeah, I guess that cat is out of the bag,” said Hunter Lawrence. “Yeah, it sucks. If it were completely up to Jett and myself, we were ready and completely want to race it. With everything going on, it’s not really up to us to decide. It’s such a cool event. It’s cool to represent your country. ...It’s a bummer to miss it. ...With both of us racing together we were looking at a really good team. Hopefully next year it can be a little more normal and we can be there.”