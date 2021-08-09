What’s a week of amateur racing without some emotion, drama, heartbreak, and elation? The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is all about the feels, in all directions, and the Friday through Saturday championship runs summed it all up. Here are some highlights.

250 Pro Sport Drama: Let’s start with the big names in the Pro Sport classes. With the 3-1 scores—thanks to the penalty in the first moto—Levi Kitchen needed a good ride here to secure the title. But he got passed early by Chance Hymas! Then he crashed! With that, Hymas (7-2-1) or Preston Kilroy (1-7) had a shot to win the title. Then Kitchen launched a furious charge, coming from outside the top ten to catch and pass Kilroy for second, more than enough to win the championship with 3-1-2 scores.

The Ultimate Showdown: The Kitchen/Hymas/Kilroy trio had an even bigger showdown waiting in Open Pro Sport, as all three were tied heading into the final moto. This created pressure, and it showed, as all three had a shot but only one survived. Hymas, despite being on a 250, nailed a good start against a field of mostly 450s and was set to get away with Kitchen, also on a 250, at mid-pack. But Hymas tipped over while leading. This put Kilroy (on a 450) into the top spot with a decent cushion back to Kitchen, but Kitchen got on the gas and started throwing down fast lap times to close the gap. Then Kilroy stalled it and Kitchen sailed past to get the lead—and poor Kilroy couldn’t get his Suzuki to kick back to life! With that, Kitchen had won both Pro Sport titles and the coveted AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.