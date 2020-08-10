With the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's underway, we’re going to provide you a written recap highlight the best action from each day’s motos. Here’s what we learned on Saturday’s racing at the Ranch.

Six Packs

A six-moto sweep is the holy grail at Loretta’s, as riders are capped at racing two classes (each with three motos). This year, four riders nailed it, with Haiden Deegan sweeping his 85 classes, Ryder Difrancesco sweeping the Supermini classes, Max Vohland sweeping the 125 classes, and Levi Kitchen sweeping the Limited (stock) B classes. This is an amazing accomplishment but this year it begged as many questions as answers. The amateur community wants to see Ryder D versus Deegan badly, and Vohland versus the super stack of B class talent would be cool. Similarly, Kitchen wants to show he can run head-to-head against the big names that ran the modified B classes (Matthew LeBlanc, Nick Romano, Nate Thrasher, Jett Reynolds, Chance Hymas). Especially when you dig into Deegan at 14 still racing an 85, you’ll see snipes about sandbagging, which is part of the love/hate criticism that comes with such a high profile at the amateur ranks. Be clear that the same exact stuff was said about Mike Alessi and Adam Cianciarulo during their high-profile amateur days.

Reality is that this is part of a process, and today’s teams and parents are actually much smarter about not doing too much, too soon, and giving their riders more runway and confidence before they turn pro. Generations ago, turning pro at 16 seemed natural, but these days the world is fixated on Jett Lawrence because he’s pro at that age. The move-up-as-fast-as-possible plan is now the exception instead of the rule.