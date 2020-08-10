Bakersfield, California, jumped onto the motocross map via a trio of fast kids, Stilez Robertson, Jett Reynolds, and Ryder Difrancesco. Robertson won a pair of 50cc titles at Loretta’s and the group was on its way, with Reynolds and Difrancesco soon to follow with 50cc titles of their own. However, Robertson also struggled through some lean years as he raced through the ranks. In 2019, he reset himself with a 250 B championship, and then signed with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. His strong riding at this year’s Monster AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (both Pro Sport titles and wins in four of six motos) netted the coveted AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award, and a shot to race pro this weekend starting with Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship’s opening round at Loretta’s.

After he received his award, we grabbed him for a quick interview.

Racer X: How does it feel?

Stilez Robertson: Yeah it’s my first specialty award ever and it’s the biggest one!

How many years have you been coming here?

Since 2006.

14 years!

Well I missed 2018 with an ACL.