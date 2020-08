FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

Kris Keefer and Jason Weigandt join me to recap the week that was at Loretta Lynn’s, Keefer’s title, the real amateur stars, Barry Carsten, Kevin Walker, and more. In addition, we integrate the Renthal Reaction podcast as we discuss Ken Roczen’s decision to skip the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Listen to the file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.