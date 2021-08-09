If there is one team at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that will not have an issue with rider selection then it is the country that ruled the competition between 2014-2018. Team France have an abundance of feisty and fast talent and options to choose from, and their 250 athletes alone could fill the roster. France could be crowning their fifth different world champion in the last 11 years in MXGP and the performance of Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maxime Renaux at the seventh round of the season was the most emphatic statement yet from this former Junior 125cc World Champion.

Renaux hunted and scalped Red Bull KTM Mattia Guadagnini on a day of rain and shine at Kegums and a brutal track that punished errors and sapped energy. In both motos the 21-year-old was untouchable and the 1-1 was not only the first clean sweep of his career and the second overall of the season on the works YZ250F but the full haul of 50 points helped deepen the shade of the red plate on the front of the bike with a margin of 34 over the Italian rookie in the standings.

Yamaha’s riches extend to another debutant (and another Frenchman) Thibault Benistant, the reigning EMX250 European Champion, who was fifth overall in his first GP turn at Kegums but the other podium spot was filled by the third rider on the team, Jago Geerts. That’s three blue bikes in the top five. Geerts, the Belgian, entered the season with a knee injury, and bagging only 33 points from the first four motos of the year would indicate that the 2020 runner-up would be struggling for billing as a title contender. Geerts has gained strength, however, as the affliction has slowly healed and four trophies from the last five Grands Prix means he has surged up the rankings and is now third, just 36 away from the burgeoning form of Renaux.