Weege Show: Loretta's Wrap And Best Story Ever

The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is complete and Jason Weigandt runs down the action in one last walk and talk—plus Big Tim Ferry tells the epic tale of tracking down a stolen motorcycle back in the day, and stealing it back from drug dealers to get his son Timmy to the line and win the 1990 Schoolboy class. Evan Ferry won the same class this year—it's much different now. The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com and Gold Valves, which will make your suspension work better at Loretta's. And everywhere else!