Results Archive
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Mon Apr 12
Articles
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Pauls Jonass
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Deschambault 2
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Live Now
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 3
Sun Aug 15
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Method Race Wheels Joins GNCC Contingency Program

August 8, 2021 11:00am | by:
Method Race Wheels has been making waves in the community for its technologically advanced, lightweight, and surprisingly affordable wheels. Now they’re causing a stir for another reason, joining up with the Grand National Cross Country Series to give away cash, wheels, and … well, a whole lot more cash through a new GNCC Contingency Program.

For this year’s GNCC series, Method Race Wheels will pick three random winners after each event and hook them up with $500 in cash and a set of Street Series wheels. Good deal! Even better: at the end of the season, one Grand Prize winner will score a set of wheels and a cool $10,000! (All told, Method will hook up riders up with $65,000 in total contingency cash and prizes each year. Good stuff.)

Each race you enter counts as an entry toward that huge Grand Prize (as if you needed more incentive to enter a race, but still). Qualifying for the Contingency Program and the giveaways is simple: you’ll fill out a sign-up sheet before the race, apply a Method Race Wheels decal under the visor on your helmet and post a photo on Instagram tagging @methodracewheels using the hashtag #MRWGNCC.

Riders will have to register for each race, but if you have an off day, don’t worry: your finish won’t dictate your chances of winning. The drawing is random, so get out there and do your best and good things may just come your way. 

Method Race Wheels designs, develops, and distributes high-performance wheels and accessories for race and street applications. As racing enthusiasts and participants, they’re driven to look beyond conventional ideas of industry standards. Engineering, rigorous testing, data collection and proven performance redefine what is possible in the creation of their wheels and accessories. It’s all there in the company’s motto: Lighter. Stronger. Faster.

