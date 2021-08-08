Method Race Wheels Joins GNCC Contingency Program

Method Race Wheels has been making waves in the community for its technologically advanced, lightweight, and surprisingly affordable wheels. Now they’re causing a stir for another reason, joining up with the Grand National Cross Country Series to give away cash, wheels, and … well, a whole lot more cash through a new GNCC Contingency Program.

For this year’s GNCC series, Method Race Wheels will pick three random winners after each event and hook them up with $500 in cash and a set of Street Series wheels. Good deal! Even better: at the end of the season, one Grand Prize winner will score a set of wheels and a cool $10,000! (All told, Method will hook up riders up with $65,000 in total contingency cash and prizes each year. Good stuff.)

Each race you enter counts as an entry toward that huge Grand Prize (as if you needed more incentive to enter a race, but still). Qualifying for the Contingency Program and the giveaways is simple: you’ll fill out a sign-up sheet before the race, apply a Method Race Wheels decal under the visor on your helmet and post a photo on Instagram tagging @methodracewheels using the hashtag #MRWGNCC.