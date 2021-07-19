Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Kay De Wolf
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 31
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 1
Canadian MX
Deschambault
Sun Aug 1
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Spring Creek Recap

July 19, 2021 12:00pm | by: , &

With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the Spring Creek National, round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie talks about the track and its build, which tire choice he went with, and more. Plus, Kellen Brauer chats with a couple of riders in the paddock, including Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda, Colt Nichols, and Hunter Lawrence to hear from their respective days. Then Weigandt catches up with Brandon Hartranft for his (brief) thoughts on the sixth round.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

