With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the Spring Creek National, round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie talks about the track and its build, which tire choice he went with, and more. Plus, Kellen Brauer chats with a couple of riders in the paddock, including Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda, Colt Nichols, and Hunter Lawrence to hear from their respective days. Then Weigandt catches up with Brandon Hartranft for his (brief) thoughts on the sixth round.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.