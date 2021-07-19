Notes

-Oss welcomed MXGP for the first time this century and since last hosting a Grand Prix in 1998. To describe the build-up to the meeting—the first of four in a row now—as turbulent would be an understatement. The region had been hit by torrential rainfall the previous week that caused tragic and devasting flooding to nearby zones in Belgium and Germany. The persistent threat of the pandemic and the spread of the Delta variant caused the Dutch government to re-impose restrictions on events and gatherings that threw the status of the Grand Prix into peril less than a week before the paddock gathered at Oss. Discussions were held, and numbers were limited with some (frankly baffling) rules such as each member of the public requiring a seat to enter. No standing and watching as per Covid rules, apparently. Still, the site looked busy as the fans basked in the mini-heatwave that followed the stormy prologue. Oss, with shallow sand similar to the Eurocircuit in Valkenswaard, was an apt stage for the specialists and provided some close racing. Overall, the Grand Prix was an example of how sports events can still triumph over the odds. The riders were split in their opinions of the site. Cairoli, who first raced in Grands Prix in 2003, admitted he hadn’t ridden there. “The track is nice but there are better facilities than this in Holland,” the runner-up said. “This place has character and the atmosphere was good but they could work on the track a bit more and make it wider to be easier for passing.”

Jorge Prado, who spent his longest stint at the front of MXGP in just his second season on the 450, emphasised how rough, bumpy, and sapping the surface turned out to be at Oss. The curling nature of the layout also meant it was tighter compared to venues likes Valkenswaard and Lierop. “You couldn’t just hang off the back of the fender and wheelie all the bumps,” the Spaniard commented on the sand. “The bumps were strange: it was a track without rhythm.”

-Too many mistakes from Romain Febvre. The Frenchman is right in the title hunt as rumours persisted throughout the weekend over the future of the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team with the paddock potentially facing a shuffle of brands and squads for 2022. In the race itself Febvre picked up his second podium finish this season despite two errors in the first moto and another in the second when he was lucky to re-enter the track after jumping off course and into the fencing. The 29-year-old is one of the fastest riders in MXGP at the moment but needs to stop conceding points, and make life easier for himself. He’s arguably at his most competitive since the first half of 2016 when he was defending world champion and before a concussion at the British Grand Prix ended his entertaining duel that season with Gajser. “I feel that it was my GP, it’s always hard to say that but it was true,” Febvre said on Sunday afternoon. “I was faster but couldn’t pass on that difficult track. I need to avoid these mistakes.”