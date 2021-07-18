Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the Circle K Spring Creek National, chatting with Justin Bogle, Austin Forkner, Coty Schock and more. It was a wild day of racing for round six of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from 2021. Where do we even start?

The Weege Show review is presented by RaceTech.com and its Gold Valves, which will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance. And Race Tech's engine services are top-notch as well. RaceTech.com has all your info.