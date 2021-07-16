Yeah! Jason Weigandt and The Weege Show are in Millville, Minnesota's Spring Creek Motocross Park, or, just "Millville" since that's what most people call it. Weigandt chats with Alex and Jeremy Martin as well as Phil Nicoletti and Honda Team Manager Erik Kehoe in this episode of the show.

