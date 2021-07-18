Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

At the sixth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Justin Barcia earned the first GasGas Pro Motocross moto win aboard his MC 450F when he held off Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac. While Ken Roczen rebounded from a first turn crash and DNF in the first moto to take the second moto win, Barcia backed up his race one with a strong performance in race two to claim the overall, giving the brand its first Pro Motocross overall as well. The win was Barcia’s first overall win since the 2018 Ironman National. Tomac (3-4) edged out Ferrandis (2-5) for second overall. Through six rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Roczen.