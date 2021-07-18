Watch: Spring Creek National Highlights
At the sixth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Justin Barcia earned the first GasGas Pro Motocross moto win aboard his MC 450F when he held off Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac. While Ken Roczen rebounded from a first turn crash and DNF in the first moto to take the second moto win, Barcia backed up his race one with a strong performance in race two to claim the overall, giving the brand its first Pro Motocross overall as well. The win was Barcia’s first overall win since the 2018 Ironman National. Tomac (3-4) edged out Ferrandis (2-5) for second overall. Through six rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Roczen.
Spring Creek - 450July 17, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|1 - 2
|GasGas MC 450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|7 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
In the 250 Class, Jeremy Martin came out strong and claimed the overall win with a dominant 1-1 day in front of his hometown. GasGas rider Michael Mosiman earned the team its second podium of the day when he finished 3-2 and edged out Justin Cooper’s 2-3 for second overall, a new career best for Mosiman. Cooper was not pumped on his riding all day but he did leave with the points lead after Jett Lawrence ran into some trouble. Through six rounds, Cooper now holds a six-point lead over Jett Lawrence.
Spring Creek - 250July 17, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|3 - 2
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|4 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|5 - 5
|Honda CRF250R