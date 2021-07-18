Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Watch: Spring Creek National Highlights

July 18, 2021 8:15pm

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the sixth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Justin Barcia earned the first GasGas Pro Motocross moto win aboard his MC 450F when he held off Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac. While Ken Roczen rebounded from a first turn crash and DNF in the first moto to take the second moto win, Barcia backed up his race one with a strong performance in race two to claim the overall, giving the brand its first Pro Motocross overall as well. The win was Barcia’s first overall win since the 2018 Ironman National. Tomac (3-4) edged out Ferrandis (2-5) for second overall. Through six rounds, Ferrandis continues to lead the points standings over Roczen.

Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

July 17, 2021
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States1 - 2 GasGas MC 450F
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 4 Kawasaki KX450
3Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States7 - 3 Honda CRF450R
5Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States4 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

In the 250 Class, Jeremy Martin came out strong and claimed the overall win with a dominant 1-1 day in front of his hometown. GasGas rider Michael Mosiman earned the team its second podium of the day when he finished 3-2 and edged out Justin Cooper’s 2-3 for second overall, a new career best for Mosiman. Cooper was not pumped on his riding all day but he did leave with the points lead after Jett Lawrence ran into some trouble. Through six rounds, Cooper now holds a six-point lead over Jett Lawrence.

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 17, 2021
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin		 Millville, MN United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States3 - 2 GasGas MC 250F
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia4 - 6 Honda CRF250R
5Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia5 - 5 Honda CRF250R
Full Results

