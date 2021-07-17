Welcome in to the sixth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship from the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. A popular track among the riders and the fans, the property owned by the Martin family has been a staple on the schedule for decades and is set to provide a great day of racing ahead of us today. Weather is expected to sit in the 80s though humidity is of course high for the area at this time of year. It will be hot but shouldn’t be the hottest race of the year.

Coming into this round, Dylan Ferrandis is teetering towards a full moto lead in the 450 class championship ahead of Ken Roczen following his 1-3 performance last week at Southwick. Ferrandis was disappointed he couldn’t push his ailing Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F harder after apparently taking sand to the radiators and spitting out a significant amount of coolant early in moto two. He was able to keep the bike running throughout and potentially saved a worse situation. Instead, Eli Tomac once again won his third straight second moto on the trot and remains baffled as to what happens to him in the first motos. Clearly, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider still has the pace to play a massive spoiler in this championship which might be his only role from here as he still sits in a big deficit to Ferrandis despite jumping to third in the championship. Could today be the day Tomac puts both motos together?