Welcome in to the sixth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship from the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. A popular track among the riders and the fans, the property owned by the Martin family has been a staple on the schedule for decades and is set to provide a great day of racing ahead of us today. Weather is expected to sit in the 80s though humidity is of course high for the area at this time of year. It will be hot but shouldn’t be the hottest race of the year.
Coming into this round, Dylan Ferrandis is teetering towards a full moto lead in the 450 class championship ahead of Ken Roczen following his 1-3 performance last week at Southwick. Ferrandis was disappointed he couldn’t push his ailing Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F harder after apparently taking sand to the radiators and spitting out a significant amount of coolant early in moto two. He was able to keep the bike running throughout and potentially saved a worse situation. Instead, Eli Tomac once again won his third straight second moto on the trot and remains baffled as to what happens to him in the first motos. Clearly, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider still has the pace to play a massive spoiler in this championship which might be his only role from here as he still sits in a big deficit to Ferrandis despite jumping to third in the championship. Could today be the day Tomac puts both motos together?
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|224
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|205
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|167
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|163
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|161
Speaking of putting two motos together, Hunter Lawrence became the first 250 class rider this year to go 1-1 at a National as he swept Southwick and became the fifth different winner in five rounds to start this 2021 season. The elder Lawrence brother also pulled back a huge chunk of points to his championship leading brother Jett and second in the title fight Justin Cooper. Suddenly, we might be looking at a three way title fight moving into the second half if Hunter can pull some more points back on the duo ahead of him today. Of course, we’ll be on the lookout for literal home track favorites Jeremy and Alex Martin today. Either rider, along with names like Jo Shimoda or Garrett Marchbanks could make it six winners from six rounds.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|204
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|201
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|178
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|148
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|137
Today will be a strange one if you’ve gotten used to the normal schedule as well. In an effort to get 450 moto two onto NBC live, the 450 class will start the action today with their first moto at noon local time, which is an hour early than we normally start. The 250 class will run second today with the racing wrapping up at 4:00 p.m. central time so adjust your schedules accordingly today. Qualifying will be just a tad bit early but check your local listings to be sure you don’t miss any of the action. Let’s go racing!
Spring CreekSaturday, July 17
- QualifyingLiveJuly 17 - 10:30 AM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJuly 17 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJuly 17 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJuly 17 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJuly 17 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)July 17 - 9:00 PM