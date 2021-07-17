Buried in the Sand

If you’re looking for RJ Hampshire’s shot at winning the overall at Southwick, you’ll find it somewhere buried in the sand, which is where he found himself several times last Saturday. Also, the Saturday before that. Hampshire’s speed has been undeniable lately, but unfortunately so has his penchant for closely inspecting the soil on which he’s racing. How many more potential wins will Hampshire crash away this season? Hopefully none, but if he’s leading at Spring Creek, you know all the fingers will be crossed in the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing pits until the checkers fly. –Hansel

Buried in the Sand Redux



While poking around in the sand looking for Hampshire’s lost opportunity, you might also come across Michael Mosiman’s . The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas rider had a golden opportunity to bring home a win in the first 250 moto when he inherited the lead when Hampshire went down. He led for five laps, and although under eventual pressure from Hunter Lawrence, was holding strong. Unfortunately he made a mistake and went down and ended up seventh. That’s not bad, but it could have been so much better. Will he have the same pace, sans crashes, at Spring Creek? –Hansel

Second-Moto Master

The good news for Eli Tomac is that he’s been amazing at the last three Nationals. The bad news? The magic has only made appearances exclusively in the second motos. At High Point he was sixth in the first moto, at RedBud he was fourth, and at Southwick he was eighth! It’s much better than the slump he was in at the beginning of the season, but it’s not anywhere near where a three-time 450 National Champ wants to be. Tomac is good at Spring Creek, and if he can dial in the first moto, maybe we’ll see him get his first overall win of 2021 this Saturday. –Hansel

Something for Everyone

Most people refer to RedBud as their favorite round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, but if you want to know which venue has the best track, it’s hands down Spring Creek. Often referred to as a “racer’s track,” Spring Creek has all kinds of different terrain. Want a ridiculously steep and long hill to go up and down? Look no further than Mount Martin. Want a demanding section of sand rollers? That’s Spring Creek’s most iconic section! Oh, it’s also got a crazy long start that turns right at the end, off-camber turns, high-speed flat corners, deep loam, cool jumps and even nasty hardpack in places. If you want to win at Spring Creek you’ve got to be a well-rounded racer. –Hansel