Today it’s Dylan Ferrandis trying to take control of the 450 division of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Ferrandis has never been a great starter but he is one hell of a finisher. That’s why I’ve started coining the term “Dylan Danger Zone” when the Frenchman gets a rider in his sights. Suddenly, in the final laps of a moto, the 14 will appear at the back of the TV camera shot. He’s lurking, and most of the time once he gets there, he gets his prey.

In moto one at RedBud he did it, passing the likes of Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and Ken Roczen to win the race. In moto two, he actually started better. He and Roczen tussled and eventually Roczen crashed. Ferrandis the made a move on his teammate Plessinger with three laps to go. The only man to stand between Ferrandis and a momentum-changing 1-1? Eli Tomac.

Ferrandis sent it. He went a second faster than Tomac on lap 14. He went 1.4 faster than Tomac on lap 15. The white flag was out and the lead was down to almost nothing—Tomac was now in that danger zone.

And Tomac responded. From a 2:10.5 on lap 15 he logged a 2:08.1 on lap 16, the last one. He logged his fastest lap on the last lap. So did Ferrandis! He was even better with a 2:07.9, but Tomac’s late-race stand held. Ferrandis couldn’t get him. Like Baggett versus Tomac years earlier, this was an awesome display of two riders who are fit, tough, and experienced. It was the irresistible force versus the immovable object.