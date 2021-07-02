On Red Flags, Restarts and Reordering... (DC)

Remember back at the Atlanta 2 round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross when Cameron McAdoo had that horrific-looking crash that caused the red flag early on in the 250SX main event? He has crashed by himself on the over-under bridge, his feet caught up in his bars and the bike cartwheeled, giving us one of the all-time spectacular crash highlights as well as a red flag. It was impressive that McAdoo even got up, and somehow his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team got his bike unbent enough for him to line up for the restart... And he promptly grabbed the holeshot and rode a hell of a race!

But here is where I had a problem with it all, or at least my personal opinion of what happened deviated from the rulebook. McAdoo was able to get up and get back in the race because there was a restart which he alone caused. He was going to be last in the field had he gotten up with no red flag, but because there was a red flag, he was able to get up, go back to his original starting spot, and then grab the lead off the restart. He did absolutely nothing wrong, but the rule gave him a pass in that there was no penalty or even loss of position due to his crash. In fact, he ended up benefitting more than everyone else in the race—none of whom crashed with him and were all up and running when the race was stopped. Because the crash was before the third lap, it was a full race restart.

Now let me explain what happened last weekend at the EMX125 race at Matterley-Basin in England. Late in the second moto (or at least past the halfway mark) an Italian rider named Ferruccio Zanchi was leading with British GasGas rider Bobby Bruce second, Dutch Husqvarna rider Kay Karssemakers third, and first moto winner Haakon Osterhagen, a Norwegian aboard a Fantic, fourth. All of these young 125cc riders are very impressive, to say the least. Osterhagen passed Karssemakers for third just as they were completing the fifth lap. Shortly after they started the sixth lap Bruce and Osterhagen both passed Zanchi and then started battling one another. And just before they crossed the finish line to start the seventh lap, Osterhagen made a pass for the lead on Bruce.

However, before that sixth lap was completed, a red flag came out all over the track because Karssemakers and Zanchi had collided in midair, with the Italian crashing extremely hard and knocking himself out—and it could have been much worse.

Here's the rub. Because they were past the halfway mark, the rulebook says the red flag marks the end of the race, and the positions will be determined by the last fully completed lap before the red flag. And that meant that despite the fact that Zanchi, the rider who collided with Karssemakers while battling for third, was knocked out and would not have finished the race, was declared the winner because he was in the leader that last time they crossed the finish line before the red flag came out. And Osterhagen, who was leading at the start of the sixth lap, was scored as finishing third, which was where he was at the end of the previous lap.

Like a lot of folks watching the race on MXGP-TV.com I was very relieved when it became clear that Zanchi was awake, just as I was relieved that Cameron McAdoo got up in Atlanta. But I'm guessing a lot of viewers were also very confused when Zanchi was declared the moto winner and second overall and his team manager went up on the podium and accepted his trophy on his behalf because the kid was still in the ambulance.

Even with red flags, early in the race or late, there has to be better ways to end up with results that are more fully reflective of what actually happened out on the track, who went down and caused the stoppage, and who was actually leading when it all came to a stop.

The leaders continued to the point of almost of the crash before the red flags actually came out, so Osterhagen had been in the lead for nearly a lap and a half when the race ended, but due to where and when the crash happened, the results said otherwise. And I’m not picking on Zanchi, as Karssemakers was still there on the side of the track when the leaders came around again, so he would have been at the back of the pack as well.

Even MXGP-TV.com host Paul Malin wasn’t sure, saying "Osterhagen will be confirmed the overall winner with two race wins, and Marc-Antione Rossi, with a second and a fifth, would be second overall..." While Osterhagen did win the overall, it was with a 1-3. But poor Marc-Antoine Rossi, a fast young Frenchman, he would drop from second overall to fourth with his 2-7, costing him a spot on the overall podium.

I don’t have the answers to either the AMA rule or the FIM, and I know that safety should always be the priority, but with timing loops all around the track, it seems like there must be a better way to score the races exactly when they ended, and not before the reason it ends early even happens. Thoughts?

Remembering @IronSheak (DC)

Drew Witherell sent us this note and a photo from the AMA Amateur National Regional at Pleasure Valley Raceway near Johnstown, PA:

Tribute to Scott Sheak by Johnny Lyon and Sebastian Witherell—Seabass518. They ran the #4 at his regional race to honor Scott's own "Road to Loretta Lynn's."

Here are all of Scott Sheak's finishes at Loretta Lynn's as a Team Green kid growing up, beginning with the first year ever, 1982.

And here are Scott's results from his years as a Vet rider at Loretta Lynn's, which are apparently separated because he had a different address from his original (we will get them combined again soon):

His last year, 2015, was the year he earned that #4 that you see on Seabass518 in the photo. Sheak was preparing to come back in 2021 when he was fatally injured in a practice crash in New York in early May.