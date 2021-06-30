Before his breakout ride in 2020, Kitchen had only been on the overall podium at the ranch two times: in the 125cc (12-17) B/C in 2018 (second overall) and 2019 (third overall), the first of which was unexpected.

"Well, back in 2018 before Loretta’s, I had a work belt on with my dad, going to be an electrician for him sometimes!" he said in an interview following Mini Os. "So at that point I really didn’t know what my plan was and I started feeling doubts, like I didn’t know if this was really for me. When I went to Loretta’s in 2018, I mean, I literally went straight from the couch. I went from helping my dad and I would maybe ride once on the weekend, I was out of shape, I really didn’t have any sort of a program and then I went to Loretta’s and somehow got second, I don’t really know how! [Laughs] So it definitely shocked me."

Kitchen continued to train at the Real Deal Training Facility in Louisiana, and then came his breakout rides and a deal for the future. In December 2020, Kitchen signed a deal with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team. He posted the following on Instagram announcing the deal:

"Haven’t really said much about what is going on but after mini os i got the best phone call of my life!🙌🏼 Excited to be working with @starracingyamaha

Shoutout to everyone who has brought me this far, wouldn’t be where I am without y’all❤️"



Check out the following photos and video of Kitchen training with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team in early June.