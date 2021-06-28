FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

With the Triple Crown Series (Canadian MX) kicking off this weekend, I called up Guaranteed MX’s Ryan “Gauldy” Gauld and Atlas Brace’s Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart to talk about the format changes, the COVID-19-induced schedule, if anyone is gonna beat Dylan Wright, the MX2 series, who’s racing, who’s not, and more.

